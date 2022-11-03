Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: GOP Has Expanded Voter Base

Pollster Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates told Newsmax that Republicans have expanded their voter base "big time" heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show" with National File's Noel Fritsch, McLaughlin said recent polls in Oregon, New York and Washington indicate a red wave next week.

"Republicans aren't just doing well among Hispanics — they're going to get the vast majority of Hispanic voters," McLaughlin predicted. "And why? Because the issues that people care about most, like crime and the economy, they think the Republicans will do a much better job."

Meanwhile, Fritsch pointed out the influence of the Chinese Communist Party meddling in the recent Brazilian elections, which propelled former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to victory over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

He listed the Taihe Institute and the Humpty Dumpty Institute as two organizations through which China could have potentially forwarded operatives seeking a "communist takeover in the Western Hemisphere."

"There are questions about whether the ballots have been counted. There are questions about why so many were thrown out. ... There's questions about whether the election laws have potentially been violated in the process," Fritsch stated.

The election concerns and forecasts come just five days before the U.S. midterm elections, where a RealClear Politics average estimates Republicans are leading Democrats by three percentage points, 48% to 45%.

A FiveThirtyEight simulated election outlook also gives Republicans a 55% chance of retaking the Senate and an 85% of taking control of the House of Representatives.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!