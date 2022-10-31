Pollster Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: All About Inflation, Crime

Most Americans say they are feeling the pain of inflation and the "ramifications" of rising crime — and that will be reflected in the midterm elections, pollster Jim McLaughlin predicted Monday.

McLaughlin, of McLaughlin & Associates, said the firm's recent national survey found respondents had a sobering view of the economy and criminal justice.

"In our last national report, you had 84% of Americans who said they're being affected by inflation, and nearly 1 out of 2 were telling us they have to cut back," he told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

He added, anecdotally, pollsters found senior citizens and middle class voters are "literally in the dark, and they're in jackets and blankets because they can't afford to put their heat on right now."

In the recent survey, McLaughlin said, "No matter what Democrats and the White House are trying to tell us, 60% of Americans say we're currently in a recession right now."

Americans also "get it" on which party "wanted to defund police" and "now we're living with the ramifications," the pollster added.

"Right now we see the rising crime, and then we see these crazy soft-on-crime laws across the country, and especially in our urban areas, places like California, Illinois and New York, where things like cashless bail allow basically having a revolving door criminal system."

Americans are aware of factors in the troubling rise, he concluded.

"We all know who the party was that was being anti-law enforcement over the last couple of years," he said. "And now they're trying to rewrite history. I don't think it's gonna work."

