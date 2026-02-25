Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Trump Pinned 'Tail on the Donkey' at SOTU

President Donald Trump used the State of the Union to "pin the tail on the donkey" and explain that Democrats will repeat their failed policies if they regain control of Congress, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Sessions praised Trump's address as a defining moment for the country and the GOP.

"What a tour de force the president was last night," Sessions said, describing Trump as a steady, paternal figure guiding the nation back from what he characterized as a period of instability and decline.

"I think it's very apparent he looked like our father – proud of not only the country's achievements, but proud of the things that he thinks he has led us to."

The congressman contrasted the current state of the nation with "just over a year ago," when he said Americans faced fear, unchecked federal spending, an open southern border, rising crime, and billions of dollars in taxpayer costs tied to illegal immigration.

"The president stopped this," Sessions declared, arguing that Trump's agenda reflects "one proud grandfather" highlighting everyday Americans who embody the spirit of the nation.

In his address, Trump underscored what he called a return to "peace through superior firepower," economic strength, and renewed national pride.

Sessions said the enthusiasm in the chamber was unmistakable, with chants of "U-S-A, U-S-A" reflecting a reinvigorated Republican base.

At the same time, Sessions said Trump "drew lines of division" by holding Democrats accountable for policies Republicans argue weakened border security, fueled inflation, and diminished America's standing abroad.

"He did pin the tail on the donkey because the American people understood — and he did too — they'd do the same thing again," Sessions said, warning that a Democrat-controlled Congress would bring a return to what he described as open borders and global weakness.

Sessions also highlighted Trump's economic message, including claims of renewed dollar stability and trillions of dollars in investment flowing back to the United States.

"The president, as you know, went to work and brought in $6 trillion from around the world that would have gone to other markets," he said.

He pointed to a surging stock market — "50,000 — who would have ever thought?" — as a symbol of restored confidence after years of stagnation.

While acknowledging "we've got work to do on cost of farms," Sessions said the broader trajectory is clear.

"We are headed in a trajectory, as President Trump said, not only for the Golden Age but for the good part of American citizens who have stability, he said. "Goals of a generation will be met with Donald Trump."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com