Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Americans Enjoyed Tax Day

White House senior adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Wednesday that for the first time since 1982, Americans had a good April 15.

"Today was Christmas. It felt like Christmas," Navarro said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This is the first April 15 since 1982 — the year after [former President Ronald] Reagan passed his tax cut — that the American people actually enjoyed Tax Day."

Navarro said the tax cuts passed in the Big Beautiful Bill Act led to the biggest rebate and refund in American history for taxpayers.

"It delivered. When that bill was passed, it took a lot of heat from the legacy media and the Democrat Party. And the polling for us was not great because people bought the spin," Navarro said. "It was the usual crap that came out.

"But what we have now is the lived experience of tens of millions of Americans who understand that President [Donald] Trump is about making them better off, and the Democrats are about just the opposite."

Navarro said the bill would benefit seniors by eliminating taxes on Social Security and help blue-collar workers by ending taxes on tips and overtime.

"The people are happy in Detroit now making automobiles because there are a lot of Americans who benefited from a tax break from buying an American-made car," he said.

Navarro said April 15 was previously a day of mourning, "where American families gather around the kitchen table and they hold a wake for about 25% to 30% of the income they have to give to Uncle Sam every year when they prefer to keep at least some more of that, so it's a sad day," Navarro said.

"We made it easier to file, and people are getting a bunch of money back, so what's not to like about that? I'm hoping that as we talk more and more about this, the 'big beautiful bill' will get the kind of love in the polling that it should get."

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