Trump Hails 'Turnaround for the Ages' in SOTU Address

President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to declare that America has staged what he called one of the greatest comebacks in modern history, telling lawmakers and the nation that after just one year back in office, the country is experiencing "a turnaround for the ages."

"When I last spoke in this chamber 12 months ago, I had just inherited a nation in crisis with a stagnant economy, inflation at record levels, a wide-open border, horrendous recruitment for military and police, rampant crime at home, and wars and chaos all over the world," Trump said in the address carried live by Newsmax and N2.

"But tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before and a turnaround for the ages. It is indeed a turnaround for the ages. And we will never go back to where we were just a very short time ago. We're not going back."

Trump painted a picture of renewed strength at home and abroad, arguing that decisive leadership and pro-growth policies have reversed what he described as years of decline.

"Today our border is secure, our spirit is restored, inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast. The roaring economy is roaring like never before and our enemies are scared," he said.

The president made affordability the centerpiece of his economic message, noting that rising prices had squeezed families before his return to office. He credited deregulation, tax relief, and expanded domestic energy production for driving costs down.

"In 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. And in the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%," Trump said.

He spotlighted falling gas prices as a visible sign of change.

"Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor — it was, quite honestly, a disaster — is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states, and in some places $1.99 a gallon. And when I visited the great state of Iowa just a few weeks ago, I even saw $1.85 a gallon for gasoline."

Trump also highlighted housing relief, pointing to declining mortgage rates.

"Mortgage rates are the lowest in four years and falling fast, and the annual cost of a typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 — just since I took office one year ago."

He pledged to both lower rates and protect home values, saying, "We want to protect those values. We want to keep those values up. We're going to do both."

The president capped his economic case by noting market performance.

"The stock market has set 53 all-time record highs since the election."

Throughout the address, Trump framed his first year as a sweeping reversal — restoring energy independence, stabilizing family budgets, strengthening manufacturing, and reasserting American confidence. His message was clear: The comeback is real, and, in his words, America is "not going back."

