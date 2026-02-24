In SOTU, Trump Slams Court Ruling, Says Tariffs Will Stand

President Donald Trump made tariffs a centerpiece of his State of the Union address, vowing to press forward with his America First trade agenda despite a recent Supreme Court ruling striking down a broad set of his emergency import taxes.

With four justices in attendance — Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Elena Kagan — Trump directly referenced the high court's 6-3 decision last week declaring his global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act unconstitutional.

"And then just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court," Trump said in his address carried live by Newsmax and N2. "Very unfortunate ruling."

The court held that Trump exceeded his authority under IEEPA, ruling that the Constitution gives Congress — not the president — the power to levy taxes and duties. Roberts wrote for the majority that the statute did not authorize sweeping emergency tariffs.

But Trump made clear he is undeterred.

"One of the primary reasons for our country's stunning economic turnaround, the biggest in history," he said, crediting tariffs with bringing in "hundreds of billions of dollars to make great deals for our country, both economically and on a national security basis."

"Countries that were ripping us off for decades are now paying us hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump said. "They were ripping us so badly. You all know that. Everybody knows it."

Tariffs — taxes on imported goods — have been central to Trump's strategy to confront China and other trade partners, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and use economic leverage in negotiations. Supporters say the policy reduced trade imbalances and helped spark a manufacturing resurgence.

Trump argued that even after the ruling, foreign governments want to maintain the trade agreements forged under his administration.

"The good news is that almost all countries and corporations want to keep the deal that they already made," he said, adding that his authority to negotiate new terms "could be far worse for them."

He pledged that tariffs "will remain in place under fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes," saying, "Congressional action will not be necessary."

Trump has already announced plans to impose 15% global tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act, a more limited but legally distinct pathway.

Looking ahead, Trump suggested tariffs could dramatically reshape federal revenue.

"As time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax," he said.

