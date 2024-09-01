Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Will Win If He Keeps Race as Is

The presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be "incredibly close," but the former president should "do well on Election Day" if he keeps doing what he's doing, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"First of all, Kamala Harris has had an incredible month of free PR," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston, commented. "The media has been with her. She had a Democratic convention."

But if the race between Harris and Trump is even close in the polls at this point with all of that going on, Trump is going to come out ahead in the end, King contended.

He pointed out that at about this time in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden was ahead of Trump by 6 or 7 points, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton was ahead as well.

However, King said that Trump "always comes out at least 2 or 3 points better" on Election Day than he does in the polls.

"It's going to get down to the wire, and I am glad," said King, adding that he's happy for the "state of Georgia, that President Trump and Gov. [Brian] Kemp have made their peace. That was a needless feud. They should be working together. And I think the two of them working together should be able to pull this out. The other states are all within 1 or 2 points."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have been traveling through Georgia on a bus tour, and Kingston said that his home state is somewhat in play. But with Kemp and Trump united, "we've got the two best political machines in the state under Josh McKoon, the state party chairman, and that we're going to deliver the state," said Kingston.

"If you look at the electoral votes, it's 38 to 37 with Pennsylvania at a dead tie," he added. "It just shows how razor-thin the margins are. You've got the seven swing states that absolutely will decide this race."

Meanwhile, it is a "good thing" that independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who remains on some ballots after backing out and supporting Trump, will not be on Georgia's ballot, said Kingston.

"He is going to be on the ballot in 16 states, including Wisconsin and Michigan," he said. "That hurts us. But now in Nevada, the Democrats don't want him on the ballot, and in North Carolina, they're still fighting over it. But when Kennedy is on the ballot, that is one more wild card in these swing states, and that's what makes this entire race so bizarre and so interesting in so many different ways."

The polls are also showing that the two main issues are the economy and the border wall and that is a plus for Trump, "even if it's only a 1 point, advantage or 2 points, that will turn states like Pennsylvania," said King.

Meanwhile, people identify Kennedy with having an "independent spirit," the same as they do Trump, which "can make the difference in those races," he said.

