Timothy Head to Newsmax: Trump Needs Evangelical Support to Win Swing States

Executive Director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition Timothy Head told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump must secure 80% of the evangelical vote in crucial swing states to win in 2024, highlighting the pivotal role of faith-based communities in states like Pennsylvania, where the evangelical and Catholic vote is key to Trump's success.

During a Saturday appearance on Newsmax’s "America Right Now," Head outlined evangelical voters' crucial role if Donald Trump hopes to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election. According to Head, a specific threshold must be met.

"Nationally, basically, the number that we're looking for is about an 80% mark. Historically, 79% probably doesn't win, and 81% does win for Trump," Head explained.

The conversation explored how faith communities, especially evangelicals and faithful Catholics, could influence the election results. Head pointed out that the Democratic Party's shift leftward, which began during the Obama administration and has continued under President Joe Biden, has alienated many religious voters. He noted that while Biden’s 2020 campaign made some efforts to reach out to these groups, it might not be enough to sway them in the upcoming election.

Reflecting on the changes since 2020, Head said, "2020 was a very unusual moment in American and world history for that matter." He cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on church attendance and the Black Lives Matter movement, which, while addressing important issues, may have pushed some voters away with its tone and scope. Head suggested that as the economy struggles, the focus might return to more traditional issues that resonate with faith-based voters.

Head also addressed the radical positions of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, which he believes are becoming more apparent to the electorate.

"I think more and more people are finding that out as Harris and Walz are finally articulating some of their policy positions and not just sort of kumbaya kind of, you know, rainbows and unicorns, which they've so far been able to get, get away with," he stated, expressing skepticism about their ability to connect with religious voters.

When asked about key states to watch, Head singled out Pennsylvania as a critical battleground, particularly for its significant evangelical populations and what he called "faithful Catholics" — those who attend mass regularly. He also mentioned the importance of the Jewish community in certain parts of Pennsylvania, suggesting that these groups could be decisive in a close race.

"I think that the population that everybody should be laser-focused on is Bible-believing Catholics," he said.

