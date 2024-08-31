Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Harris' Values Claims 'Ridiculous'

Vice President Kamala Harris' first media interview after replacing President Joe Biden on the Democratic Party's ticket was "ridiculous," particularly with her claims that her values haven't changed, Rep. Mike Lawler said on Newsmax Saturday.

"After over 30 days of not doing an interview, not answering questions from the press, of aides anonymously saying that she had reversed her position on numerous issues, only for her to say that her values haven't changed, [that] means that she still supports defunding the police, still supports cashless bail, still supports Medicare for all, and the Green New Deal," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Her comment also means Harris still supports open borders and decriminalizing illegal border crossings, he added, and "obviously banning fracking," said Lawler.

The Democrat nominee referred to her comments on fracking in the 2020 debate, which "even CNN said was a lie," he added

"All she said in the 2020 vice presidential debate was that Joe Biden would not ban fracking, that Joe Biden, had not changed his position on that," said Lawler. "She did not say that she shared Joe Biden's position with respect to fracking."

He added that Harris "owns" the challenges facing the country, "from the affordability crisis to the crisis at our southern border to the international crises, one after the next, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the terrorist attack on Israel, the threats from China."

And that means that her policies remain a problem which is why her campaign "has done everything they can to desperately avoid talking about them," the congressman said.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also participated in the CNN interview, which Lawler said is nothing new.

"But the fact is that she had not done an interview in over 30 days since becoming the defacto nominee with Joe Biden dropping out, and so certainly she should have done a solo interview, and it should have been more rigorous than 16 minutes," said Lawler. "We were told it was over 40 minutes. It was edited and there wasn't a full transcript released, and given the fact that she had a word salad on the edited version of the interview, one can only imagine what she actually said, in the parts that were left on the cutting room floor."

Lawler also Saturday slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his failure to move a bipartisan House bill he co-authored concerning anti-semitism on for a vote in the Senate.

"The Antisemitism Awareness Act passed 320 to 91 broad bipartisan support and has broad bipartisan support in the Senate," he said. "Over 75 senators will vote for it. The only person standing in the way is Chuck Schumer. And what's laughable is that Chuck Schumer is in the process of writing a book about combating antisemitism, and yet refuses to do the one thing that will actually combat antisemitism on college campuses."

Schumer, said Lawler, is the highest-ranking Jewish official in American history, but he "refuses to do anything to stand up for Jewish students on college campuses. He has yet to visit Columbia. It's pathetic. It's embarrassing. And Chuck Schumer should be ashamed of himself."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com