Pete King to Newsmax: Harris Getting Biden's $91.5M 'Prearranged'

It was "obviously prearranged" for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to get $91.5 million out of President Joe Biden's war chest when she popped into the race, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"There's no way you can raise $91 million overnight, spontaneously," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The fact is, this money was sitting there waiting to go."

Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign, shortly after Harris entered the race, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission over the money transfer, with campaign general counsel David Warrington accusing Harris of a "$91.5 million heist."

King said he believes the transfer was "part of the shakedown operation on the Democrats" after major donors threatened to hold back money and contributions unless Biden left the race.

"Exactly how they did it, how, you know, all the finagling that went on that will be coming out, I'm sure, over the next several weeks and several months," said King, adding that he doesn't think it will be reported in the mainstream media.

But, he added, "this is anti-democratic. I'm sure there's fundraising gimmicks going on, but that's not going to be reported. And we really can't spend the next 90-100 days arguing process. We have to go after her on her record … she is a California progressive liberal, and that's what we have to focus on."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also appearing on the show, commented that the "Democrats are going to do what the Democrats do."

"If you go back to 2016, they really threw Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein to the curb but by the second day of the DNC, they were all together," he said. "The Democrats have that ability. But the question still remains, Are you better off now than you were four years ago? Are your groceries cheaper? Is your gas cheaper? Can you buy your first home? Is the crime gone down, how are we standing on the border?"

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has not committed to a debate with Harris, but Kingston insisted that Trump is "always ready to debate anybody."

However, he said that he would like to see, for his "own amusement if no one else's" a fair debate "where we do not have left-wing liberal Democratic sympathizers supposedly being the emcee and the monitors."

But if Trump debates, he should stick with the issues, such as inflation and the border, as Harris' "fingerprints are all over those," said Kingston.

King noted that Biden's policies were unpopular and Harris was "part of those policies," even while she was still a California senator.

"This isn't something she was stuck with," he said. "This is part of who she is, a left-wing, progressive California liberal."

