WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | campaign | raises | 200 | million

Kamala Harris Campaign Raises $200 Million in One Week

Kamala Harris Campaign Raises $200 Million in One Week

Sunday, 28 July 2024 09:11 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris's election campaign said on Sunday it has raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the week since she became a presidential candidate.

President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday last week and endorsed Harris for the November vote against Republican former President Donald Trump.

"In the week since we got started, @KamalaHarris has raised $200 million dollars. 66% of that is from new donors. We’ve signed up 170,000 new volunteers," Harris' deputy campaign manage, Rob Flaherty, posted on X.

Harris has secured support from a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, likely ensuring she will become the party's nominee for president next month.

Biden withdrew from the race amid questions about his age and health following a faltering debate performance against Trump in late June. Biden pledged to remain in office as president until his term ends on Jan. 20, 2025.

Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, pulled in her first $100 million in the 36 hours after Biden's announcement, her office said.

Harris' takeover has reenergized a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats' doubts about Biden's chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern had he won.

Mitch Landrieu, a campaign co-chair, said on MSNBC that Harris "had one of the best weeks that we've seen in politics in the last 50 years."

"This is going to be a very close race," he said in a Sunday interview.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The election campaign of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the last week, her campaign said on Sunday.Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden stepped aside as presidential candidate a week ago and endorsed Harris...
harris, campaign, raises, 200, million
252
2024-11-28
Sunday, 28 July 2024 09:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved