Trump Files Complaint Over $91.5M Transferred to Harris

The Trump campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of violating campaign finance laws over the Democrat presumptive nominee receiving $91.5 million of Biden's war chest, The New York Times reported.

Trump campaign general counsel David Warrington filed the complaint, accusing Harris of a "$91.5 million dollar heist," according to the Times.

At issue for Trump's presidential campaign is that the money raised by Biden and rolled over to Harris constitutes an "excessive contribution," the Times reported. Harris received access to the funds when Biden's team amended the name of its presidential campaign committee, "Biden for President," to "Harris for President." However, Warrington argued, Harris is not yet the official nominee.

"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden's leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended," Warrington wrote in the complaint, according to the Times.

"To date, Biden for President has provided no indication that it will return or redesignate all of its general election contributions," Warrington added, according to the Times. "Thus, each and every general election contribution received by Biden for President is an excessive contribution."

Biden announced his exit from the presidential race Sunday afternoon. Though Harris has since received the requisite amount of pledged delegate support to become the Democratic nominee, it's not binding until they vote. That's expected to happen between Aug. 1-7, according to multiple reports, citing Democratic officials.