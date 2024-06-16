Pete King to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Blanket Pardon Raises Questions

It will raise several questions if President Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter on all charges, including the younger Biden's tax evasion case in California, as that involves the president as well, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think the real case here is the one coming up with the taxes," the New York Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston, commented.

King added that it wouldn't be "fine" if Biden pardons his son on his gun charges, which were related to drug addiction, but he would "understand it."

"But on the others, Joe Biden is involved in those himself one way or the other so that raises other questions if he pardons him … the tax evasion comes from overseas contracts he shouldn't have had," he said.

Kingston, meanwhile, said Biden will pardon his son, but that he'll wait until after the November election.

"The only thing that will make him hold off is if [Hunter] is in the middle of other trials for tax evasion," he said. "Would a pardon and the timing of a pardon impact those cases and make them better or worse because those are far more serious crimes, so he's got to think about that."

But Biden, Kingston added, is "comfortable with lying. He's made a career out of it for 40 years, so he is going to inevitably do what he wants to do. But he wants to get the election out of the way first."

The congressmen also discussed the appearance of Russian fleet ships in Cuba, with Kingston commenting that the movements were made to send a signal to Biden over signing a 10-year pact with Ukraine and allowing the country to use American weapons to attack Russian targets.

But King said that he does not think Russia would have been so open about its moves if former President Donald Trump were in office.

"This is such an open defiance of the United States," he said. "I don't expect them to carry out an attack. This follows from the whole terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan and the weakness the president has shown around the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com