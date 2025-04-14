Trump WH Investigates College Trans Fencing Dispute

The Trump administration launched investigations on Monday into the University of Maryland and Wagner College after a female athlete was penalized for refusing to compete against a biological male, The Daily Wire reported.

The investigation, led by the newly dubbed Title IX Special Investigations Team, a project made up of the departments of Education and Justice, is examining whether the colleges violated Title IX by allowing a biological man to compete in a women's USA Fencing tournament and use the women's facilities.

Stephanie Turner, 31, was disqualified from a USA Fencing tournament hosted at the University of Maryland after forfeiting a match against Redmond Sullivan of Wagner College, who had formerly competed against other males.

Wagner later confirmed that Sullivan is no longer on its women's team.

"The nation watched as a female competitor bravely took a knee and forfeited an inherently unfair fencing match after discovering that her opponent was a male," Education Department spokeswoman Julie Hartman said. "No woman should have to recuse herself from a match that she trained diligently for because she fears for her safety.

"As a tournament host, University of Maryland has a responsibility to follow Title IX," she added, "by not allowing males to compete in female competitions and occupy female-only intimate facilities. Similarly, Wagner College has a responsibility to not allow males on female rosters."

"Unlike the Biden administration," Hartman continued, "which weaponized Title IX contrary to its meaning to deny female athletes their civil rights, the Trump Administration's Department of Education and the Department of Justice's Title IX Special Investigations Team will not allow recipients of federal funding to deny women's equal opportunity protections under the law."