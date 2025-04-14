Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Expect More Fluoride Bans

Rep. Rich McCormick told Newsmax on Monday that he expects more states to ban adding fluoride to the drinking water as more tests are done regarding the effects on human health.

The Georgia Republican, a physician himself, joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s task force that will focus on the issue.

"I hope it will be something definitive. Some of it is very easy to parse out. You can see that certain states historically have not had fluoride. Of course, they had the highest cavity rate as well," McCormick said. "I do know that fluoride has had great benefit to people's teeth. But, like the secretary said, we know that that can be topically applied without the systemic effect of drinking water."

McCormick said he thinks more states will follow Utah's lead in banning fluoride.

"I think so, especially if you find any link to something that's consequential to your health. Especially when we've seen so much," McCormick told Schmitt. "Think about that, though. This has been around since the mid-'40s.

"Think about all the people that have been affected, the financial impact, the health impact, the family impacts of this. This can be traumatic."

McCormick said he doesn't want to "overreact" until the Environmental Protection Agency completes its review of "new scientific information" on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water.

"It's out there, and we've been exposed to it in different amounts depending on where you live. It's something we used. And if you look at the chemical tables and what it does to react to get rid of the things that cause cavities, also has a reaction inside your body," McCormick said.

"But I don't want to overreact too much, but I hope it has positive results. This goes to show you what government can do can have unintended consequences for everybody."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com