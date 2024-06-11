WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Campaign: Hunter Trial 'Distraction' From Father

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 01:29 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's campaign Tuesday, after a Delaware jury convicted Hunter Biden of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial, slammed the proceedings as being a "distraction" from the activities of President Joe Biden and his family members.

"This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine," Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, said in a statement about the conviction of the president's son.

She added that "crooked Joe Biden's reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit."

Hunter Biden's charges are in connection to the purchase of a handgun in 2018. He was charged with lying on a form while buying the weapon, by saying that he was neither addicted to drugs or illegally using them.

The verdict was returned in Wilmington, Delaware, after the jury deliberated for about three hours over a two-day time period.

He still faces a trial this September, just two months before the November general election on charges that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes, and Republicans in Congress have said they will continue to pursue information about him as part of their impeachment inquiry against his father.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

