Will Scharf to Newsmax: Hunter Trial Timing Calculated for November Election

Hunter Biden's trial is likely being timed so that, should he be convicted, sentencing would take place after the November election, where his father could pardon him without political consequences, Attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.

"Hunter should have pled guilty by any normal standard here," Scharf told "Prime News." "He's admitted to the crime, the crime is as clear as day."

Scharf argues that the reason Hunter did not plea is because if he's convicted at the jury trial, his sentencing may not occur until after the November election, "at which point Joe Biden's political calculus changes and he certainly would pardon his son."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com