WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | election | trial | jury | conviction | guilty | crime

Will Scharf to Newsmax: Hunter Trial Timing Calculated for November Election

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 10:01 PM EDT

Hunter Biden's trial is likely being timed so that, should he be convicted, sentencing would take place after the November election, where his father could pardon him without political consequences, Attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.

"Hunter should have pled guilty by any normal standard here," Scharf told "Prime News." "He's admitted to the crime, the crime is as clear as day."

Scharf argues that the reason Hunter did not plea is because if he's convicted at the jury trial, his sentencing may not occur until after the November election, "at which point Joe Biden's political calculus changes and he certainly would pardon his son."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Hunter Biden's trial is likely being timed so that, should he be convicted, sentencing would take place after the November election, where his father could pardon him without political consequences, Attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Monday.
hunter biden, election, trial, jury, conviction, guilty, crime, sentencing, joe biden, pardon
156
2024-01-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved