Mom of Slain Jogger to Newsmax: 'Put Lives of American Citizens First'

President Joe Biden is risking a loss of trust from the American people with an unchecked southern border, the mother of slain jogger Rachel Morin told Newsmax on Friday.

"The government is there to protect us. And if you're not doing that, how can we trust our government?" Maryland mom Patty Morin said on "Wake Up America."

A suspect in the gruesome August attack on a Maryland hiking trail was arrested June 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was identified as Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal migrant and El Salvador citizen.

"Today I'm not too good," the tearful mom said. "They brought the suspect in. I'm sure the world saw, that was on TV. And, since then, knowing that he's in the same county that I'm in, and next town over, just has made me feel really sick to my stomach.

"I realized that this grief kind of, like, goes up and down … but just just since he's been back in the state, it's just been emotionally hard for me."

Morin said though she doesn't want justice for her daughter — the mother of five children — to become politicized, "in one sense, this is a political issue, just because of the wave of crime that has come over our whole country."

"But I want people to see that it's more than just a left or a right policy," she said. "It's more than that. It's about life and death and that we should put the lives of American citizens first. That's the duty of government to protect us.

"That's why we elect government officials. And I would just say [to Biden] just consider your actions and the consequences that you're allowing to happen."

Morin also said former President Donald Trump's call to her on Thursday was comforting and "authentic."

"My first thought was, Is this political?" she said. "But when I actually spoke to him on the phone, he was like your next door neighbor who's checking in on you and making sure that you're OK, and is there anything they can do to help. And he really did show a genuine concern for our family, and a genuine concern in wanting to know more about Rachel so he could understand, in part, the tragedy that we're experiencing.

"Because of his authenticity, I really appreciate the phone call. It was very gracious of him because he didn't have to do that. But he took the time. And so I just appreciate it."

