W.Va. Gov. Hopeful Morrisey to Newsmax: Want to Defend 'as Much Life as Possible'

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running as a Republican in the state's gubernatorial race, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's statement on his position on abortion "makes a lot of sense."

"I certainly, as the attorney general in West Virginia, and I intend to serve as the state's next governor, I could say that right now I am defending the state's abortion law, and I think we want to protect innocent life wherever it will be," Morrisey said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "In states like West Virginia, we should have the ability to protect more life, that makes a lot of sense, and I certainly don't want to pick some arbitrary number and then have the West Virginia law get worse. That certainly wouldn't be my goal."

"I want to make sure that I can defend as much life as possible," he added. "I think that the Dobbs case does that and that's certainly what I've been fighting for right here in West Virginia."

In a video announcement posted to Truth Social on Monday, Trump stopped short of proposing a national ban on abortion and said the issue should be decided by the states.

The Supreme Court had already kicked the question of abortion back to the states in June 2022 with the Dobbs decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, which the conservative majority concluded had been "wrongly decided."

The video began with a discussion of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee's support for in-vitro fertilization before Trump moved on to abortion, saying he is in favor of exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

He did not broach the topic of a national ban on abortion.

As of late March, Morrisey was leading the West Virginia GOP race for governor, with 54% support, well ahead of his nearest challenger Chris Miller, who was backed by only 16.2%. The state's primary is scheduled for May 14.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com