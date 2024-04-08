Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump 'Believes in States' Rights' on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump "believes in states' rights" on abortion and in returning the hot-button issue to the people of each state to decide, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's 2024 national press secretary, told Newsmax.

"I think President Trump's statement was spot on, and it's where the majority of Americans stand on this issue," Leavitt told Monday's "Wake Up America." "He promised last week he would put out a statement — promises made, promises kept.

"The American people heard from him today and what he said is this: That he supports the rights of states to decide on this issue. He wants the people to have the say. He wants it to be up to the will of the people. And that's exactly what the Dobbs decision did.

"It returned this issue back to the states, back to those closest to us in our state legislatures.

"Now, the president has always strongly supported exceptions on this issue of abortion for life of the mother, for rape and for incest, which, again, the majority of Americans also support that," she continued. "President Trump was also right to call out the Democrats, who are the radicals on this issue of abortion.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats support aborting an unborn baby up until the moment of birth. Many Democrats have also expressed abortion beyond that state after the child is born and laying on the hospital bed. That is infanticide, that is execution, as President Trump called it in his statement.

"And Joe Biden and the Democrats also support taxpayer-funded abortions, forcing the American people to fund abortions when, largely, most Americans disagree with it."

"Republicans stand on the side of families," Leavitt said, adding Trump "wants to make it easier for families to have children."

"That includes supporting fertility treatments like IVF, which are widely used by so many Americans across this great country," she said. "An unborn child is the greatest blessing, as President Trump said, and he wants to make it easier for all families to have that blessing."

When asked if the issue of abortion might play as pivotal a role in the 2024 election as it did in the 2022 midterms, Leavitt said the Trump campaign will "continue to have the conversation to expose how radical the Democrats are on this issue because they are out of step with the American public."

"I think that voters, when they go to the polls on Nov. 5, are going to be thinking about immigration and inflation, the two issues that we continue to see as the No. 1 and 2 issues in this country, in every single state because of Joe Biden's other radical policies on immigration, with his wide open border, and also his tax-and-spend economic policies that have led to the greatest inflation crisis we've seen in a generation," she said.

