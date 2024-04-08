×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | abortion | life | election | gop | democrat | weaponization of politics

Trump: States Should Decide on Abortion Laws

Monday, 08 April 2024 07:17 AM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday he still believes abortion laws should be determined by U.S. state laws.

Special: Get $188,170 More in Social Security Payments Now Available for a Limited Time!

He made his announcement in a video posted to Truth Social, kicking the issue back to the states.

After starting the video announcement with a discussion of his support for the availability of in-vitro fertilization, Trump shifted to abortion, saying he supported exceptions for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

He did not address the issue of a national ban on abortion.

Doctor: Folks Over 65 Can Have Safe Sex! See More

Trump noted that he was responsible for the 2022 Supreme Court decision ending a federal right to the procedure, alluding to his conservative picks for the U.S. high court.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both," Trump said in his video. "And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state."

He added that "at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

He did not specify a week at which he would support a ban on abortion.

Doctor: These 7 Things Activate Alzheimer’s in Your Brain, More Info

Since launching his campaign in late 2022, Trump has largely shied away from the topic of abortion.

The Republican Party has struggled to articulate a message to stanch the political fallout from the 2022 ruling overturning the court's 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which was made possible by Trump's appointment of three conservative justices to the court while president from 2017 to 2021.

The reversal triggered a voter backlash that was widely credited with curbing Republican gains in the 2022 congressional midterm elections and propelling Democrats to victories in some state elections last year.

While Americans tend to accept restrictions on abortion after the first trimester, polls also show that a sizable majority prefer to have the decision made by the patient and her doctor, not the government.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Monday he still believes abortion laws should be determined by U.S. state laws.
donald trump, abortion, life, election, gop, democrat, weaponization of politics
364
2024-17-08
Monday, 08 April 2024 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved