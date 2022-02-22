Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Appalling That US Didn't Lead on Russia Sanctions

It's appalling that the United States did not lead in imposing sanctions on Russia over its entry into east Ukraine, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Germany announced yesterday that they were halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Britain sanctioned three oligarchs and five Russian banks and the United States did nothing," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

His comments came just before President Joe Biden announced sanctions, including full blocking sanctions on Russia's military bank and the VEB financial institution; sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt that cuts Russia's government off from Western financing; sanctions on Russia's elites; and working with Germany on its halt of Nord Stream 2.

But the United States should have outlined "months ago" the exact sanctions Russia and its President Vladimir Putin would face if Ukraine was invaded, said Fallon.

But in addition to sanctions, Fallon said he wants the United States to strengthen its NATO allies in Eastern Europe, including making temporary military bases there permanent.

"This smacks historically of the Sudetenland, where [Adolph] Hitler got these state lands that were the western parts of Czechoslovakia that had a German population," said Fallon. "Then he invaded the entire country anyway, so these are very eerie parallels here."

Meanwhile, Fallon said there are people, including in his Texas district, who ask why the United States should be concerned about Ukraine's border and not the one the United States shares with Mexico, but said he believes "we can do both."

"We should be, of course, securing our southern border first and foremost," said Fallon. "This is our country, and if you're not safe, then you're not free."

Fallon said he signed onto a letter months ago urging Biden to send more lethal aid to Ukraine, but with Afghanistan, Biden "projected weakness on the world stage."

"Then we see this with Putin, and let's be clear here," he said. "Putin has a pattern. He stole two provinces from Georgia in 2008 and he stole Crimea from Ukraine in 2014."

However, Putin "didn't do anything " during former President Donald Trump's administration, "and I think it's really because he was afraid" of him, said Fallon.