Sen. Graham Urges Crushing Russian Oil and Gas Sector, Destroying Ruble

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called for destroying the ruble and crushing the Russian oil and gas sector on Monday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a national address recognizing the separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic areas of Ukraine.

''When it comes to thugs like Putin disrupting world order and destroying democracies – enough is enough. Putin’s decision to declare eastern Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions within Ukraine is both a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a declaration of war against the people of Ukraine,'' Graham wrote on Twitter.

''His decision should immediately be met with forceful sanctions to destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector,'' Graham continued.

Putin’s recognition of the separatist governments is likely to lead to armed conflict in Ukraine.

Bathsheba Crocker, U.S. representative to the European Office of the United Nations, sent a letter to Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. human rights chief, stating that Russia has a list of Ukrainians ''to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.''

Crocker’s letter read: ''I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned.

''These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.''

''Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," she warned.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations,'' the letter continued.