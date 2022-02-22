Biden Announces Sanctions Over Russia's Ukraine Invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression.

The Democrat chief executive described the U.S. moves against Russian banks and sovereign debt as the "first tranche" of such actions.

In a brief address from the White House, Biden declared that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, the U.S. President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.

Biden said he was also moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

He vowed to defend NATO territory against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while noting that "we have no intention of fighting Russia."

He also held out hope for a diplomatic solution, saying there is still time to avert a worst-case scenario.

