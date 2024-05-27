Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Joe Biden Would Pardon Hunter

First son Hunter Biden never will serve jail time even if he's found guilty of gun charges, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday night.

Fallon is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that has been investigating allegations President Joe Biden peddled influence during his family's foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days in Delaware. A trial is set to begin June 3.

During an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Fallon told guest host Ed Henry that he would make a prediction concerning Hunter Biden.

"This is an exclusive," Fallon told Henry. "I think that Hunter Biden will never do jail time because if Joe Biden loses the election, he's going to pardon him after … in the lame duck period after November.

"If he [Joe Biden] wins, he's gonna do it after the midterms. And if his son goes to jail before then, he'll do it right before the day before he goes in because he's never gonna see the inside of a jail cell."

Joe Biden is expected to oppose former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, in November's presidential election.

Henry also asked Fallon about Biden stopping in Wilmington, Delaware, at the home of Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's late son Beau Biden on his way back to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, just a week before she is scheduled to testify in Hunter Biden's gun trial, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

"It does again smack of witness tampering and undue influence because his son's rear end is on the line," Fallon told Henry.

