Biden Plans 'Low-Key' Response During Hunter Trial

While President Joe Biden and his top advisers will be laser-focused on Hunter Biden's felony gun charges trial starting June 3 in Delaware, they also plan to be "deliberately low-key," NBC News reported Friday.

Joe Biden will be traveling overseas during part of the trial, and monitoring it as a concerned parent, NBC News reported, citing unnamed sources.

The trial is touching the president "as a father, but not as a president, or as a candidate," one unnamed source told the outlet.

His advisers, however, will be honed in on any instances where the president is referenced, and will decide on a case-by-case basis when and how to react, the outlet reported.

NBC News noted it's likely Joe Biden will be mentioned, since his son's text messages include some exchanges with his father. But the case is also expected to highlight the family's personal dynamics, with prosecutors expected to call Hunter Biden's ex-wife and his late brother Beau Biden's widow to testify.

In addition, Hunter Biden's drug addiction is likely to be graphically cataloged, the outlet reported.

"The unknown certainly brings stress," one Biden adviser told NBC News.

In a scheduled Friday hearing in Delaware, Hunter Biden's lawyers were set to argue that some evidence should be excluded in the case, the outlet reported.

The trial will mark the first time a sitting president's child has been indicted, comes five months before the presidential election — and just as presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump may hear a verdict in his fraud trial in New York.

The goal of team Biden is to be "deliberately low-key," one unnamed source told NBC News.

"For the president and first lady, this is really about being there for their son as parents and showing him love and support," a White House official told NBC News. The Biden campaign declined to comment.

The Delaware trial is the first Hunter Biden is facing. Another trial in California, currently scheduled to begin in September, focuses on tax charges stemming from the same investigation, which began in 2018 and was overseen by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware.