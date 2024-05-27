Joe Biden Met With Witness Against Hunter Week Before Her Testimony

President Joe Biden stopped in Wilmington, Delaware, at the home of Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's late son Beau Biden on his way back to Washington. D.C., on Sunday night, just a week before she is scheduled to testify in Hunter Biden's gun trial, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

President Biden spent about 15 minutes at her home before continuing to the Delaware National Guard Station, where he boarded Marine One to fly back to the White House.

Hallie and Hunter dated in 2017, two years after Beau Biden died of brain cancer, a relationship that Hunter said developed out of their shared grief over Beau's death.

Hunter had separated from his wife Kathleen in 2015, a few months after Beau's death.

The New York Post reported that White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the president didn’t discuss the trial with Hallie Biden during the visit.

"He visited her because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing," Bates said.

But Red State contributor Bonchie stated that the entire visit "reeks of corruption and an attempt to massage the upcoming trial."

He went on to claim that if former President Donald Trump went to meet with a witness testifying against his son in a criminal trial, the entire episode would be "treated as a massive scandal, and Trump would be accused of witness tampering."