Hunter Biden Emails Show Father's 2013 China Trip Leveraged

Emails between Hunter Biden and a business associate, Devon Archer, released recently from a 2015-2016 federal investigation, show that agents had been examining how the two leveraged then-Vice President Joe Biden's trip to China in 2013 and his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, report the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

The Oversight Committee posted on its X account Friday a copy of an email thread between Hunter Biden and Archer, in which the president's son bragged that he thought his father and Xi "were in love with each other," considering the length of their meeting.

The transcript of the thread, sent in December 2013, reads:

ARCHER: "Did you end up meeting Jonathan (Li)?"

HUNTER: "Yes- and they got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later."

ARCHER: "great! have a good day over there."

HUNTER: "Dinner w/ Xi was pretty amazing. They (Xi and JRB) were supposed to spend 2hrs together. It stretched to 7hrs. I think they are in love with each other. They all most kissed on departure"

The president, however, insisted while on the campaign trail in 2019 that he had not discussed "with my son or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period," the committee's X post stated.

"This is another example of the same formula demonstrated through @GOPoversight's investigation into the Biden Family's influence-peddling schemes," Comer said on X, while sharing his committee's post. "Hunter Biden sets up meetings, Joe Biden meets them at Hunter's direction, & substantial payments come in return."

In 2013, while vice president, the elder Biden traveled to China as part of a six-day Asia visit that also included meetings with key leaders in Japan and the Republic of Korea to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

In the emails, Hunter Biden confirmed that he connected his associates in China with his father after his meeting with Xi.

The communications were a small part of the 3.3 million pages of ban records, emails, and recordings collected by the FBI, IRS, and Securities and Exchange Commission in 2015-2016 while they were investigating a bond scheme that involved a Native American tribe, reports the outlet Just the News.

Hunter Biden was not charged after the investigation, but it gave the federal agents access to his records, communications, and bank files.

The Oversight Committee recently obtained the evidence for use in its impeachment probe against President Biden.

"The only reason Joe Biden wanted to kiss President Xi was because state-affiliated companies were about to line his family's pockets with foreign wires and lucrative business opportunities," Comer told Just the News.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who launched early investigations into the Biden family and its business dealings commented that he "was always suspicious that the FBI, the Department of Justice had walled Hunter Biden off of that Indian fraud prosecution to protect him and protect Joe Biden. I think that was maybe the first sign of corruption way back in 2013."

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that Biden, Li, and Archer had signed a memorandum of understanding about starting a joint venture, BHR Partners, in November 2013, one month before then-Vice President Biden was traveling to China.

By 2019, the venture had pushed more than $2.5 billion on behalf of its backers into deals on automobiles, energy, energy, and mining, the Journal noted.