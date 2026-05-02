Newsmax's Ruddy: Trump's Welcome to Charles Strengthened Ties

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Friday that President Donald Trump’s welcoming of King Charles and Queen Camilla, including a “historic” state dinner, only strengthened the U.S. alliance with Great Britain.

Ruddy, who was a guest at the state dinner this past Tuesday night, described the evening to “American Agenda” hosts Katrina Szish and Bob Brooks.

He said the white-tie event, hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, was “an amazing night” that created a strongly “positive vibe” between the two leaders and their respective nations.

The dinner was the centerpiece of Charles’ state visit, which included a rare address to a joint session of Congress, meetings in Washington, and commemorations in New York and at Arlington National Cemetery.

The visit marked Charles’ first to the United States as monarch.

Ruddy emphasized the symbolism of the gathering, calling it “a momentous time” for both nations as Trump hosted “the King of England, the King of Great Britain, our most significant stalwart ally for a very long time.”

He pointed to the personal rapport between Trump and King Charles as a key factor behind the visit.

“This starts with the king who really does like Donald Trump,” Ruddy said. “They really do like each other.”

Ruddy noted Trump’s longstanding ties to Britain, including his Scottish-born mother and business interests in the country, including two world-rated golf courses.

“He has great emotional ties to Great Britain because of his mother, his family, and American history,” Ruddy said of the president.

Beyond the pageantry, Ruddy said the dinner carried geopolitical significance, calling it “a good omen for the future of Europe and our relationship with Britain.”

Ruddy recounted that Britain was the only country to give significant logistical support to the U.S. engagement with Iran, including the use of air bases in Britain and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Ruddy has attended all three state dinner events between President Trump and the U.K., including the 2019 Buckingham Palace ceremony as well as last year’s Windsor Castle banquet hosted by Charles and the queen.

At the White House dinner, Ruddy recalled being struck by the elaborate table settings, including multiple wine glasses and gold-plated china and flatware.

“I saw this plate in front of me and I said, 'This looks beautiful,'” he said, adding with humor: “They have six wine glasses and water glasses. I mean, how does the waiter know what glasses to use? I certainly didn’t.”

Reflecting on multiple state events he has attended over the years, Ruddy said each offers a rare vantage point.

“It’s sort of like having a front-row seat to history,” he said. “I’ll always have very positive memories for what it all means for me and for the country.”

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