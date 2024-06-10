WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pam bondi | donald trump | mistrial | probation officer

Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump Meeting With Probation Officer 'Waste of Time'

Monday, 10 June 2024 12:54 PM EDT

As former President Donald Trump prepared to meet with a probation officer Monday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Monday it's a waste of time.

"I feel so sorry for the probation officer," Bondi said on "Newsline."

Bondi said probation officers have to ask questions, like, "Have you ever been employed?" 'What do you do for a living?" and "How do you spend your time?"

"It's almost comical President Trump has to answer these questions," Bondi said. "It's a waste of time, obviously, for everyone. It's part of the legal system, that just shows you how absurd this entire process has been."

Trump is meeting with a probation officer after being convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to allegedly influence the 2016 election by calling a payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a "legal expense."

The trial and subsequent conviction marked the first time a former president has been tried or convicted in a criminal case.

Bondi also criticized Judge Juan Merchan for not sequestering the jury after the judge notified Trump attorney Todd Blanche of a posting on Facebook by someone who claimed to have been in contact with one of the trial's jurors and knew a conviction was coming.

"This is absolutely grounds for a mistrial if they can prove it," Bondi said. "This is absurd. It doesn't surprise me, though. This jury should have been sequestered, and it's going to come back to bite the judge, I hope, because it is grounds for a mistrial."

Monday, 10 June 2024 12:54 PM
