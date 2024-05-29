Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump Conviction Would Be Overturned

Even if former President Donald Trump is convicted in his New York criminal trial, the decision will be overturned, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"There is no criminal case here," Bondi, a former special adviser to Trump, said on "Newsline." "And let's just pray, even despite these rigged jury instructions, that the jury can see through this. If he is convicted, it will get overturned, and they know that.

"I've seen reversible error every step along this trial, beginning with jury selection all the way though jury instructions."

Bondi also said the jury was "instructed poorly, and I was in court last week with President Trump when they were arguing over what jury instructions would be given this week, and that judge was unwilling to even state 'willful intent,' which is an element in any criminal case."

She continued that, "with even two lawyers on the that jury they are going to be baffled and confused. My guess is that they will come back and say, 'hey judge, we want to see a copy of those jury instructions, with a question."

Bondi reiterated that "there is no way he should be convicted ... [but]the way these jury instructions are worded, this judge is trying to turn [what Trump did] into a crime. ... We have to be prepared for anything and hope there is one strong juror who can see through this and is willing to be a holdout and say, 'Not going to convict on anything.'"

Bondi also said that the election polls keep getting better for Trump, which shows that the public can see through an unjust trial.

"No one has [Trump's] energy," Bondi said. "No one has his intelligence, and he is unstoppable, and that is what scares the left to death."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com