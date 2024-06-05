WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pam bondi | gag order | donald trump | judge merchan

Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump Gag Order Unconstitutional, Will Be Overturned

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 01:07 PM EDT

Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General, told Newsmax on Wednesday former President Donald Trump's gag order in his Manhattan criminal trial should be overturned.

Appearing on "Newsline," Bondi said the only reason you put a gag order in place is to prevent the jury from being influenced.

"The jury has come up with their verdict," Bondi said. "They found him guilty. There is absolutely no reason in the world for the gag order. He is certainly not going to influence the judge; we know how the judge feels in this case."

Trump has asked a judge to lift the gag order imposed on him during his New York criminal trial, which saw him become the first convicted former U.S. president, according to a filing released Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed the limited gag order ahead of the trial, restricting Trump from commenting publicly on jurors, witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff, later expanding it to include his own family and that of the prosecutor.

Trump was fined $10,000 by the Manhattan court for breaking the order on 10 occasions — and threatened with jail for openly flouting the judge's ruling.

Bondi said the gag order is completely unconstitutional and will be reversed.

"This entire trial will be reversed," Bondi said. "All they want is the conviction and they got it."

Sam Barron

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 01:07 PM
