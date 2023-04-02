Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump's Change of Venue Won't Happen

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have to try to get his trial moved from Manhattan to another of New York's boroughs, but they won't likely succeed because of the bias in the Manhattan court and its judge, former Attorney General Pam Bondi argued on Newsmax on Sunday.

"You cannot get a fair jury in Manhattan, so whether it's a conservative or a liberal or a fair borough is what we need, and yes, it must get moved," Bondi, who has served an adviser to Trump and was one of his defense lawyers at his 2020 impeachment trial, said on Newsmax's special coverage about the Trump indictment in New York.

But the trial probably won't get moved, Bondi said, "because nothing they have done to Donald Trump has been fair in the last decade almost of the man's life. This has been a witch hunt from day one."

Trump's trial in New York, though will "fall flat" just like his two impeachments, Bondi continued, as "the truth will rise to the top."

"He is the strongest human being I know," she added. "He's the only human being I know who can continue to fight against the radical left and win every time."

It may be difficult, she conceded, to find an impartial jury anywhere in the country, but she added that she has faith in his attorney, Joe Tacopina, who is an "excellent defense attorney, and he will fight these prosecutors every step of the way to challenge every juror who cannot be fair and impartial."

Bondi also questioned the cost of prosecuting Trump in New York, saying the police who should be protecting the city against crime are instead working to protect the president because of the "witch hunt" that's been staged against him.

"People see the tremendous resources being wasted over a nothing [case]," she said.

Bondi added that there is no way to "quantify" how much money will be spent, but said the overtime to pay on-duty police officers who are taken off the streets to work overtime for trial security will be "in the millions."

"That's countless precious resources," said Bondi. "Crime is not being prosecuted in New York. The ones that are felonies are being dropped to misdemeanors, yet they're taking this ridiculous misdemeanor and enhancing it. Now, we're hearing rumors that there are 34 counts. To give you an example, that would be like a kid running in a candy store, throwing 34 pieces of candy in his backpack out the door and instead of charging one count, they charged for every single piece of candy. This is even more far-fetched than that."

Bondi also said she does not expect that a plea deal will be reached, as Trump did nothing wrong to admit guilt over.

"This is going to be a trial if it doesn't get dismissed as it should," she said. "Ultimately it will be dismissed in appellate court because President Trump did nothing wrong. … they're not treating him like every other citizen."

