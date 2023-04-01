Trump Heading to NYC Monday Ahead of Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump reportedly is traveling to New York City Monday, one day ahead of his scheduled arraignment at the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday.

According to a source familiar with the plans, Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday morning ahead of the arraignment procedures, which are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST, reports The Hill.

The indictment against the former president remains sealed, so the charges he's facing have not yet been made public. On Thursday, a grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges said to be in connection with hush-money payments his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

Secret Service agents were at the Manhattan courthouse Friday to tour the site and determine safety plans to allow Trump to enter and leave securely. Local and federal authorities are preparing for crowds, considering the media attention the case has gotten and considering protests may take place over the indictment.

Trump is expected to be released after Tuesday's arraignment, as any charges coming don't include violent felonies.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he doesn't expect the former president to be handcuffed. He may have a mug shot and fingerprints taken. Under New York state law, mug shots can't be released to the public.