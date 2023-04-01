×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | new york | arraignment | manhattan

Trump Heading to NYC Monday Ahead of Arraignment

By    |   Saturday, 01 April 2023 01:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump reportedly is traveling to New York City Monday, one day ahead of his scheduled arraignment at the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday.

According to a source familiar with the plans, Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday morning ahead of the arraignment procedures, which are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST, reports The Hill.

The indictment against the former president remains sealed, so the charges he's facing have not yet been made public. On Thursday, a grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges said to be in connection with hush-money payments his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. 

Secret Service agents were at the Manhattan courthouse Friday to tour the site and determine safety plans to allow Trump to enter and leave securely. Local and federal authorities are preparing for crowds, considering the media attention the case has gotten and considering protests may take place over the indictment. 

Trump is expected to be released after Tuesday's arraignment, as any charges coming don't include violent felonies. 

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he doesn't expect the former president to be handcuffed. He may have a mug shot and fingerprints taken. Under New York state law, mug shots can't be released to the public.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump reportedly is traveling to New York City Monday, one day ahead of his scheduled arraignment at the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday.
donald trump, new york, arraignment, manhattan
215
2023-14-01
Saturday, 01 April 2023 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved