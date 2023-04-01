×
Tags: trump | venue | fair trial | manhattan

Trump Legal Team May Request Venue Change

By    |   Saturday, 01 April 2023 01:30 PM EDT

Lawyers for Donald Trump are considering requesting a venue change for his criminal case out of concerns the former president won't get a fair trial, reports Bloomberg.

Trump, indicted Thursday by a New York grand jury probing alleged business fraud linked to a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, was born in New York City but is widely disliked in his hometown. He currently lives in Florida.

His legal team is considering asking to move his case to Staten Island but is waiting to see the charges in the indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.  

"They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" Trump posted on Truth Social following news of the indictment.

Famed Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz on Friday called for Trump's trial to be moved from Manhattan to GOP-friendly Staten Island.

"There is no possibility he will get a fair trial in Manhattan," Dershowitz, who represented Trump in his first Senate impeachment trial, said on Fox News.

"This case has to get out of Manhattan. Will it get out of Manhattan? We don't know. I would try to move it to Staten Island or some upstate venue."



Politics
217
2023-30-01
Saturday, 01 April 2023 01:30 PM
