Former O.J. Agent Gilbert to Newsmax: 'I Always Felt it Was Him'

Former O.J. Simpson sports agent Mike Gilbert told Newsmax on Thursday that although he initially had difficulty reconciling the person he knew with someone who killed two people, he ultimately came to believe the former football star and actor committed the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

"That's the complication of a relationship and a friendship," Gilbert said during a phone interview on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I had loved O.J. as I had, as I think I've told you before, I had four major idols growing up: Clint Eastwood, Muhammad Ali, O.J., and Elvis [Presley]. I met all of them, with the exception of Elvis, but I was lucky enough to meet Priscilla [Presley] filming the Naked Gun movies."

"For me, I couldn't imagine the guy that I watched playing football at USC [University of Southern California] and breaking records, and the person that was so kind to send flowers to my daughter or teach my youngest son how to play golf, I couldn't imagine that person killing someone," he said. "It was so foreign. But then I look at the reflection of how he had changed during that month, how despondent he was, and so I thought, yeah, he could have done it."

Simpson died Wednesday at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, according to a post from his family on X on Thursday.

Gilbert recounted how Simpson had been taking Prozac in the month leading up to the murders to deal with depression after his relationship with Nicole had ended and said that the medication seemed to change his personality.

"It was the last month leading up to June 12. I had noticed a big switch in O.J., where his mannerisms, his voice, attention to business detail, was just so different," he said. "I remember calling him right before the 12th – it was on the 8th or 9th before I left for Yosemite – and he had forgotten that business deal. It wasn't a massive deal – I think it was $100,000 deal with one of the card companies – and I would have bet money it wasn't O.J. So, I asked him, I said, 'What year did you win the Heisman Trophy?' He responded, '1968,' and I said, 'Okay, when did you run for 2,003 yards?' And he said, '1973,' so I had a pretty good idea it was him. But everything about him was very, very different, and I think that was because of the Prozac that he was taking in that month after he split with Nicole because of the depression."

It was after he went to visit Simpson in jail and "saw the cuts on his knuckles" that he began to believe that he could have committed the murders. At that point, Gilbert said, "I thought he did, but I feared because of the drugs he was taking – the Prozac – that he just couldn't remember."

"And I know at one point, he said, you know, I had a dream that I did it, but I think it was seeing what the person who committed the murder saw," Gilbert said. "And I always felt it was him, but he just couldn't see the person because it was him."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com