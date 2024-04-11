This Common Cancer Killed O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson, 76, was battling prostate cancer at the time of his death, according to CBS News.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in the United States. As many as 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with this disease in his lifetime.

A statement by Simpson’s family said he died of cancer. Simpson’s agent said he had been battling prostate cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the family statement said.

According to the Daily Mail, Simpson announced he had prostate cancer two months ago, suggesting the cancer was in its late stages.

The second leading cancer in men worldwide, prostate cancer incidence increases with age.

Prostate cancer is diagnosed with a biopsy, which is typically ordered if a man's prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, level is elevated. There is an 80% survival rate when prostate cancers are detected early and are confined to the immediate area.

However, it is important to bear in mind that prostate cancer is still a deadly disease for some men. It is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., with 94 men dying from it every day.