Fred Goldman: OJ's Death 'No Great Loss to World'

Fred Goldman, the father of the man O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering, said the news of Simpson’s death from cancer Thursday only reinforced the grief he has been dealing with.

Simpson, 76, died of cancer, according to a statement from his family that was posted on X. He was acquitted by a jury in 1995 in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in what was dubbed the “trial of the century.”

"The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Fred Goldman told NBC News on Thursday. "It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone."

Simpson was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial, and the victims’ families were awarded $33.5 million in damages. But not much was paid back to the families. Simpson started a sports memorabilia business to help pay back the money, but that fell apart after he was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. Simpson served nine years in prison before being released in 2017.