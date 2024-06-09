Malliotakis to Newsmax: Foreign-Born Voters Sympathize With Trump

Foreign-born voters will increasingly support former President Donald Trump after his conviction in New York City because of the prosecutions against him as they recognize that he's being unfairly treated by the justice system like people were in the countries they left, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis predicted on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is something that happens in third world countries and socialist countries, this political prosecution of the leading opponent," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "They don't want to see that ever come to the United States of America."

She added that she represents a "very diverse district," as people from all over the world have come to live in southern Brooklyn and Staten Island.

"What they tell me, whether they're Chinese-Americans, Albanians, Egyptians, or Hispanic, like my mother, is that they don't ever want to see what they fled, which is the political prosecution of an opponent in an attempt to silence them and an attempt to interfere with elections," Malliotakis said. "That's why you're seeing such a diverse coalition in support of President Trump, and that's what's going to pivot him into victory."

Malliotakis also spoke out about the lack of reaction from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after last week's shooting of two New York City Police officers, allegedly by a 19-year-old Venezuelan immigrant in her district.

"[This] is shocking coming from somebody who has been the leader of the 'defund the police movement,' somebody who has supported open borders," she said. "Now you're seeing these policies play out on the streets of New York, and AOC is nowhere to be found. The media has given her a pass. Well, I will not give her a pass. And I'm going to continue to call her out, because the reality is, is that this is destroying New York City, this lawlessness, the illegal immigrants."

Meanwhile, immigrants are committing crimes but still being housed in luxury hotel rooms, at a time when there are not enough rooms for tourists, said Malliotakis.

"When they commit crimes, they get released right back onto the streets because of the dangerous bail law, and it's like a never-ending cycle, and we the people are paying to house these individuals and provide them with free health care, free services that American citizens don't even have," she said.

