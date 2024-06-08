WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Ad Targets Trump With Sheriff Arpaio

Saturday, 08 June 2024 01:33 PM EDT

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is dropping a new digital ad in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania aimed at Donald Trump's connection to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona, reports Politico.

Titled, "Trump's Love Affair," the ad shows a split screen of Trump embracing Arpaio at an Arizona rally and news snippets of court proceedings against Arpaio for his campaign against undocumented immigrants.

Arpaio, who served 24 years as sheriff of Maricopa County, in 2017 was found guilty of defying a court order to stop racial profiling in detaining "individuals suspected of being in the U.S. illegally."

Trump pardoned him two months later.

Arpaio attended Trump's rally in Phoenix Friday night and was kissed by Trump on stage.

"I don't kiss men," Trump told the crowd. "But I kiss him."

"You are the company you keep, and Trump has made his bed with the most cruel, anti-Latino people our country has seen in modern history," said Hispanic Media Director Maca Casado. "Palling around with the guy who illegally rounded up and abused Mexicans and Latinos every chance he got should surprise no one — Trump has made attacking and vilifying Latinos his political brand."

