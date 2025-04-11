Dershowitz to Newsmax: Central Park Five Will Regret Defamation Suit

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday that the five Black and Hispanic men known as the "Central Park 5" will regret having brought their defamation suit against President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Judge Wendy Beetlestone ruled that the men had presented enough evidence for now to pursue their lawsuit accusing Trump of defaming them in comments he made during the 2024 presidential campaign. Dershowitz said it is "a much more complicated and nuanced case."

"And I think they will regret having brought it, because if this case goes to trial, we're going to get depositions that show exactly what they did, and where they were every minute of time. And these are all people now with political ambitions. They're running for office. They're presenting themselves as the most wonderful people on the face of the Earth. They were not. And so the more we dig into this case, the more we're going to see this is a case of gray area," He said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Dershowitz said that the plaintiffs will not have an easy case but that the public will know more about when happened in 1989. "My feeling is probably in the end, the case will settle, but the public would be served by having this case actually litigated and seeing the real dynamics of what went on that terrible, terrible night when that innocent woman was almost killed while jogging in Central Park," he added.

