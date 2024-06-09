WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | joe biden | battlegrounds | 2024

Trump, Biden Race Tightens Nationally: CBS Poll

By    |   Sunday, 09 June 2024 11:31 AM EDT

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are essentially tied both nationally and across the collective battleground states, a new CBS poll shows.

In the survey, the former president’s guilty verdict in a fraud case in New York City pales as an issue in comparison totopics like the economy, inflation, and the border — all items on which Trump maintains advantages over Biden.

According to the poll, 49% of Democrats choose Biden and 50% of Republicans back Trump nationally; those percentages flip in battlegrounds.

It also found 47% of likely Biden voters in March said the main reason for supporting him was to oppose Trump; that number rose to 54% in the new survey.

Here are some other findings:

  •  Trump outpaces Biden on a range of qualities: on being tough, 66%-28%; energetic, 61%-26%; effective, 52%-38%; and competent 49%-40%. Biden beats Trump on compassion, 52%-37%.
  • Trump beats Biden on a vision for the country, 67%-51%.
  • 49% like the way Biden handles himself personally, 33% say the same about Trump; 51% dislike the way Biden handles himself compared with 67% who say the same of Trump.
  • 70%-30% approve of Biden’s executive order on migrants crossing the border.
  • 49% say Biden policies would increase illegal border crossings; 5% say Trump policies would do the same; 20% say Biden policies would decrease crossing; 70% say Trump policies would do the same.
  • 62%-38% favor the new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants.
  • 16% say they’ll be better off financially if Biden wins the election, 42% say the same if Trump wins.
  • 48% say they’ll be worse off if Biden wins; 31% say the same if Trump wins.
  • 36% say their finances would be about the same if Biden wins compared with 26% who say the same about a Trump win.
  • 81%-18% of Black voters back Biden over Trump.
  • 54%-45% of women back Biden compared with Trump.
  • 50%-48% of independents back Biden over Trump.

Nationally, 78% of Democrats say they’ll vote in the 2024 election; 90% of Republicans say the same. 

In battleground states, 87% of Democrats say they’ll vote and 86% of Republicans say the same.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points among all adults and 3.8 percentage points among registered voters.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 09 June 2024 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

