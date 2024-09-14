Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Harris 'Unbelievable' in Interview

Democrat nominee Kamala Harris made some "unbelievable" claims in her first solo interview since the debate, as people know why their families are struggling, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I hope they know that the reason why they're paying so much today versus what they were paying for gas and food under [former] President [Donald] Trump is because of the anti-energy policies of [Vice President] Kamala Harris, of [President] Joe Biden, and of their inflationary spending," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

In an interview Friday with Philadelphia ABC affiliate WVPI​​, Harris discussed her ideas for the economy, including allowing payments for small-business startups and more that she says will create "opportunity" for the country.

But Malliotakis pointed out that Democrats had "complete control" in Washington for the first two years of the Biden administration and "went on a really bad spending spree."

"That's the reason why they're paying so much," she said. "We need energy for everything to transport food, to manufacture things; and, obviously, when you crush American domestic energy, that's going to impact everything. It's also why people's utility bills are so high."

And if Harris wants to be helpful, "which she won't because she's been part of the problem," she'd work to reverse the administration's policies, said Malliotakis.

The congresswoman added that if elected, Trump would reverse many of the Biden-Harris policies.

When Trump was in office, she added, "We were paying $20 less to fill up a tank of gas. We had much lower interest rates. Right now, people are paying the highest in two decades for their credit card bills, or if they want to buy a home and take a mortgage, which obviously has made it so unaffordable for Americans."

Malliotakis also discussed the House Republicans' report this week about Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan, and said it revealed his actions, including the closing of Bagram Air Base without evacuating U.S. citizens first.

That was one of the "biggest mistakes" because some 5,000 ISIS-K and al-Qaida terrorists were released onto the streets, including one who went to Abbey Gate and detonated a suicide bomb, claiming 13 U.S. service members' lives, she said.

It was also a mistake to leave U.S. equipment behind, she said.

"That was the signal that was sent to Russia, to Hamas, to Iran, that that was displaying American weakness on the world stage," Malliotakis said. "It was an embarrassment, and it was Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that brought us that horrific moment that, I believe, was worse than anything in American history, including the evacuation from Vietnam."

