Tim Murtaugh to Newsmax: 'Air Is Coming Out of the Harris Campaign'

Vice President Kamala Harris
Saturday, 14 September 2024 01:07 PM EDT

Senior adviser to the Trump 2024 campaign Tim Murtaugh told Newsmax on Saturday said that while Vice President Kamala Harris may have enjoyed a brief honeymoon period following her debate with former President Donald Trump, now "the air is coming out of their campaign."

On Friday night, Harris gave a solo interview with local ABC affiliate Action News 6 and performed the way many critics expected.  When asked by anchor Brian Taff what specifically she would do to bring down prices of consumer goods for Americans, Harris said "Well, I’ll start with this. I grew up as a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard," she began, before drifting off into a tangent where her neighbors "were proud of their lawn."

The communications director for the Trump 2020 reelection campaign said the social media response to the interview says it all.  "Look online. Look on X. The Trump campaign tweeted out the entirety of the interview. All 11 minutes aren't any Democrat accounts out there tweeting clips of it, encouraging people to watch it. I think that should show you how that interview went. Trump people want people to see Kamala Harris in the interview. Kamala Harris people don't want anyone to see it," he said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Murtaugh said the ABC interview showed the world the version of Harris that "everyone knew" was there all along. "I think that should tell you pretty loudly exactly how it's going for her. The air is coming out of this campaign. This is the Kamala Harris that everyone knew was going to be there. They tried to hide her. It's not working anymore," Murtaugh concluded. 

Saturday, 14 September 2024 01:07 PM
