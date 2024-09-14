John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Race Remains Tight Despite Media Spin

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax Saturday that current polling data continues to show a tight race for the White House, despite what the media may portray.

"We're in a lot better position than we were in 2016 with the Trump campaign, in 2020 with the Trump campaign," McLaughlin said on "Saturday Report."

McLaughlin said there is not much of a difference in postdebate polling between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris despite "media spin" alleging a significant bump for Harris.

"There's two polls that came out in North Carolina for American Greatness and from Trafalgar, and they showed Trump up by a couple of points in North Carolina," he said.

"That's the state we won last time by a point. And they were done postdebate. And there's a couple polls in Michigan that, again, have it tied. So Michigan is a dead heat. And ... it's been close the last two times.

"Even the CNN poll that they put out right after the debate among 600 voters who'd watched it, 82% said it made no difference, and another 14% said they might reconsider their vote but their vote hadn't changed. Only 4% said it might have changed their vote," McLaughlin said.

Political commentator Jean Valentino echoed this sentiment, saying polling has historically been "dubious and sometimes very misleading."

"At this point, we see polling that basically shows a desperation in the Harris camp, and the question is: What will happen in the next 52 days, 53 days that could adversely, frankly, at this point, impact Kamala, not Donald?" he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!