Indiana Gov. Mike Braun to Newsmax: 'Wellness, Prevention' Is Way to 'Cut Costs'

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun told Newsmax on Wednesday that his executive orders aimed to "make Indiana healthy again" by promoting wellness and prevention will help cut costs for healthcare in the Hoosier State.

Braun this week signed nine executive orders changing what the state allows people to purchase through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, as well as assessing the impact of artificial dies in foods, among other initiatives focused on health and wellness.

Braun told "National Report" that his orders are modeled after the programs he put in place at his company, Meyer Distributing, where he is the president and chief executive.

"When I was sick and tired of the expensive remediation in my own company's healthcare plan, I sat in on that renewal meeting coming out of it when I found out how much the insurance companies were making on my small business plan, and when I got out of them that if we'd actually promote wellness and prevention as opposed to expensive remediation, we cut costs by over 50%."

Braun added the company has not seen "premium increases now in 17 years because we've turned our employees into healthcare consumers. They own their own well-being. That is what make America healthy again is about."

He went on to address the changes to SNAP, saying, "We promote poor nutrition through some of our government programs, that's got to change."

"Not only are we doing taking candy and snacks and processed foods off the list of what you can spend SNAP benefits on in Indiana, we're doing studies to promote fitness," Braun said. "We're looking at chronic illness. We're trying to get things from the root cause."

He went on to praise the Trump administration, saying, "and thank goodness are now doing it on the federal level, are about preventing and promoting wellness, because it would cut costs just like it did in my own insurance plan many years ago."

