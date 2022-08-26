Dick Morris to Newsmax: Raid Answers 'Buried Beneath Black Ink'

Political expert Dick Morris told Newsmax that the Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit was heavily redacted, with the Justice Department's real motives still "buried beneath black ink."

During a Friday appearance on "Prime News," Morris highlighted the lack of transparency visible in the newly released affidavit used to justify a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's South Florida property.

The host of "Dick Morris Democracy" characterized the document as "democracy: redacted."

"I think the process has raised more questions than it has answered," Morris said. "It's clear from it that they have no answers. They're all buried beneath black ink so that nobody can read it. And that's because if they read it, they'd laugh at it."

Morris outlined what he believes is the likely origin of the investigation — beginning with a National Archives official who informed the Justice Department after insisting Trump return sensitive files.

The Justice Department "saw [a] fabulous political opportunity to embarrass Trump, and they raided Mar-a-Lago," Morris said of the case. "But while they were in Mar-a-Lago, I don't think they were looking for the archives. I don't think they care about the archives.

"They're looking for evidence to indict Donald Trump — not just [for] mishandling documents, because that's not a major enough charge to preclude him from running for president, but to try to find evidence that the Jan. 6 riot was, in fact, an insurrection," he added.

Morris explained that he wrote about such a scenario in his recent book,"The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"We're going to have to vote for Donald Trump while he's under indictment," he concluded. "The indictment will eventually be tossed, and he won't be convicted. But the Democrats have decided they can't stop him politically ... so let's indict him on what we can."

