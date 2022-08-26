Dick Morris to Newsmax: DOJ Didn't Care About Archives at Mar-A-Lago

While awaiting the release of the redacted Department of Justice affidavit used to obtain the FBI's warrant for former President Donald Trump's home, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax that the claims of a search for archives was a "pretext' to find evidence that could be used to keep him off the 2024 ballot.

"I don't believe that they really care about these archives," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy and author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on "National Report." "They have to justify the search, so they will say that there might be national security involved."

But, Morris noted, "they waited a year and a half to go after him. So how vital could these security issues be?"

The purpose of the raid, he said, was to "get in the front door, using the archives as an excuse."

And then, Morris said he wrote in his book, "they are going to try to find evidence to get Trump off the ballot by indicting him for sedition in connection with the Jan. 6 riot."

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution says that anyone involved in an insurrection against the U.S. government can't hold public office, he added, "and they're going to try to invoke that provision, to take Trump off the ballot."

Further, said Morris, "I believe they're going to take the evidence they got from Mar-a-Lago, maybe plus something that they planted, and bring it to a New York City grand jury, which is loaded with Democrats. No Republicans need apply."

Morris also on Friday commented on New York's special election in the 19th Congressional District, where Republican Marc Molinaro lost to Democrat challenger Pat Ryan.

"It's a swing district and the Republicans lost it by two points, and it's in the middle of a blue state, New York," said Morris. "I don't attach that much significance to it, but I do think the Republican candidate Molinaro made a fundamental mistake that I think a lot of Republicans are making these days. They've lost sight of the job: [President Joe] Biden."

The Republican candidates aren't mentioning Biden in their advertising, and "they don't talk about the horrible leadership he's offering this country," said Morris. "It's as if he's already announced he's not running again and he hasn't."

Molinaro, Morris added, "just talked about the issues, and I think that's a big mistake. I think what Republicans should learn from this time is to buy ads ahead of the November election."

Morris also discussed Florida's general election, where Democrat Charlie Crist will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Rep. Val Demings will face Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Those folks are answers to a trivia contest on who ran and lost to DeSantis and Rubio," said Morris. "Neither of them is going to win. DeSantis is very popular in the state and Rubio a little less so, but still doing well. I do not think that there is any significant chance of the Democrats taking away any seat that the Republicans now hold in the Senate."

