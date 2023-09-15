Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: No Accountability on Ukraine Aid

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Friday that there was little to no accountability for the United States' assistance to Ukraine.

Joining "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Hageman pointed out that lawmakers and the executive branch were turning away from seeing potential misuses of aid as they gear up to send even more to Kyiv.

"You would think anybody that was talking about spending an additional billions upon billions of dollars to Ukraine would ask one fundamental question — which is, Where has the money gone that we've already sent over there?" Hageman inquired.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy estimated in July that President Joe Biden's administration and Congress have directed more than $75 billion to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said Friday that the White House was "always preparing a new military package for Ukraine" and that "you can anticipate that there will be a further announcement" of new aid.

"We have never heard out of the Biden administration what is the metric by which we know whether we are winning or losing or whether we're done or not," Hageman explained.

Still, the lawmaker acknowledged that the debate was much bigger than just Ukraine aid — calling out decades of runaway government spending and the growth of the administrative bureaucracy.

"We're at $32 trillion in debt, and it's going higher every single day," Hageman noted. "It is impacting our ability to actually provide the services that our government should be providing."

"The federal government is too large," she continued. "We need to be cutting the size and scope of government. ... We need to stop spending money like we have been on things like Ukraine, again, without accountability."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!