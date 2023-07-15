Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: DOJ, FBI 'Lie,' 'Deflect'

President Joe Biden's Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI under Christopher Wray are being disingenuous and getting called out on it, showing their complicity, if not corruption, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said on Newsmax.

"What we find is that until we uncover the documents demonstrating the bad acts of the FBI, they will deflect, they will lie, they will try to send us in different direction, whatever they can do," Hageman told "Saturday Report."

"And then we show them a document, they're like, Oh, well, yeah, OK; well, about that particular memo, well, we don't necessarily agree with that one.

"And then you say, 'Well, what about all the other things that you're doing? What about your efforts to stop parents from being able to engage with their school boards? What about your investigation into pro-life organizations? What about your investigation into traditional Catholics?

"And they keep saying, Oh, but we're not doing that; we're not doing that.

"And then we find the documents and find the evidence and it's like, Well, maybe we did it then, but we really are not trying to suppress anyone's First Amendment rights."

If the Biden administration and even the deep state holdovers hadn't been caught, they would not have stopped, Hageman warned.

"The fact is that the FBI and the DOJ have been weaponized against the American public by people like Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland," Hageman told host Rita Cosby. "They need to be held accountable. We need to continue investigating. They need to be providing us with additional documents. And we need to actually hold someone accountable for the debacle of what is the FBI, especially the FBI in Washington, D.C., right now."

The DOJ and FBI even go so far as to slander those looking into them as "being radical," when they are the hypocrites and radical operatives, according to Hageman.

"That's what's so frustrating to me is that we expose this over and over and over and over and over again, and yet we will have administration officials who work for the American people come before our committee and act as though we were the ones that don't know what we're talking about, and that we're being radical and that we're being crazy," she said.

Hageman was a member of the House committee that questioned Wray in Congress this week and noted from very close range he is getting uncomfortable in his seat, she told Cosby.

"There were several very important things that came out during the course of that hearing: One is that it was clear to me sitting very quite closely to Mr. Wray that he is starting to get nervous about the kinds of information that is being leaked out there and that we are discovering," she said.

"What was discussed quite a bit, and I discussed it as well, was the Missouri v. Biden case where the judge down in Louisiana has concluded in a 150-page decision that the FBI and Department of Justice and a variety of other agencies were actively involved in suppressing the First Amendment rights of the American public — with everything to do with the Hunter Biden laptop, COVID-19, the 2020 election, you can go on and on and on.

"The most important issues of our time we have not been able to freely discuss, because the deep state in Washington, D.C., has wanted to prevent us from doing so."

Perhaps most egregiously, the FBI was continuing to collude with Big Tech to silence dissent in America, Hageman concluded.

"What was also very important under my questioning was that Mr. Wray has admitted that until the injunction was issued by the district court judge, they, in fact, were continuing to have regular meetings," Hageman said. "They, being the FBI, were continuing to have regular meetings with social media companies; the very purpose of which is to try to prevent us, again, from communicating and to suppress our First Amendment rights."

